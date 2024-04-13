Does Alterity Therapeutics Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:ATHE) Look Expensive At $2.94? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Alterity Therapeutics Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:ATHE) saw 0.79 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.92. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.94 trading at $0.31 or 11.79% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $25.67M. That closing price of ATHE’s stock is at a discount of -84.01% from its 52-week high price of $5.41 and is indicating a premium of 47.28% from its 52-week low price of $1.55. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.14 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 57.26K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Alterity Therapeutics Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:ATHE) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 11.79%, in the last five days ATHE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/12/24 when the stock touched $2.94 price level, adding 7.84% to its value on the day. Alterity Therapeutics Ltd ADR’s shares saw a change of 18.07% in year-to-date performance and have moved 56.38% in past 5-day. Alterity Therapeutics Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:ATHE) showed a performance of 57.22% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 23050.0 shares which calculate 0.77 days to cover the short interests.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 20.43% during past 5 years.

ATHE Dividends

Alterity Therapeutics Ltd ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Alterity Therapeutics Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:ATHE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.00 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.00%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.00% institutions for Alterity Therapeutics Ltd ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. Morgan Stanley is the top institutional holder at ATHE for having 52185.0 shares of worth $0.15 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 1.28% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Twin Lakes Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 5925.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.15% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $16543.0.