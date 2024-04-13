Does AIM ImmunoTech Inc (AMEX:AIM) Look Expensive At $0.56? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, AIM ImmunoTech Inc (AMEX:AIM) saw 0.32 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.19. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.56 trading at -$0.05 or -8.48% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $28.04M. That closing price of AIM’s stock is at a discount of -33.93% from its 52-week high price of $0.75 and is indicating a premium of 42.86% from its 52-week low price of $0.32. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.45 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 221.87K if we extend that period to 3-months.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc (AMEX:AIM) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -8.48%, in the last five days AIM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/11/24 when the stock touched $0.56 price level, adding 9.68% to its value on the day. AIM ImmunoTech Inc’s shares saw a change of 27.76% in year-to-date performance and have moved 14.18% in past 5-day. AIM ImmunoTech Inc (AMEX:AIM) showed a performance of 56.11% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.49 million shares which calculate 2.17 days to cover the short interests.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc (AIM) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -50.00% in the current quarter and calculating -20.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -30.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

Company posted $49k and $20k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 42.86% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 10.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 25.00%.

AIM Dividends

AIM ImmunoTech Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 13 and May 17 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc (AMEX:AIM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.99% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 8.32 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 9.15%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 8.32% institutions for AIM ImmunoTech Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at AIM for having 1.99 million shares of worth $1.33 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 4.09% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 0.71 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.45% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.47 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 1.31 million shares of worth $0.88 million or 2.69% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.62 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.42 million in the company or a holder of 1.27% of company’s stock.