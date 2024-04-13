Does Adicet Bio Inc (NASDAQ:ACET) Look Expensive At $2.16? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Adicet Bio Inc (NASDAQ:ACET) saw 0.42 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.86. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.16 trading at -$0.08 or -3.57% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $177.44M. That closing price of ACET’s stock is at a discount of -247.22% from its 52-week high price of $7.50 and is indicating a premium of 49.07% from its 52-week low price of $1.10. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.62 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.48 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Adicet Bio Inc (NASDAQ:ACET) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.57%, in the last five days ACET remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/09/24 when the stock touched $2.16 price level, adding 6.49% to its value on the day. Adicet Bio Inc’s shares saw a change of 14.29% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.00% in past 5-day. Adicet Bio Inc (NASDAQ:ACET) showed a performance of -4.00% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.69 million shares which calculate 5.24 days to cover the short interests.

Adicet Bio Inc (ACET) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Adicet Bio Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 44.00% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 39.86% while that of industry is 13.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 45.80% in the current quarter and calculating 53.30% increase in the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 19.75% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 43.84% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 29.10%.

ACET Dividends

Adicet Bio Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Adicet Bio Inc (NASDAQ:ACET)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.42% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 67.88 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 68.86%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 67.88% institutions for Adicet Bio Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC. is the top institutional holder at ACET for having 8.32 million shares of worth $20.22 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 19.32% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is RTW Investments LP, which was holding about 4.24 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.85% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $10.31 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.98 million shares of worth $2.39 million or 2.28% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.68 million shares on Aug 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $1.37 million in the company or a holder of 1.59% of company’s stock.