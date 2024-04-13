Does Acelyrin Inc (NASDAQ:SLRN) Look Expensive At $5.37? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Acelyrin Inc (NASDAQ:SLRN) saw 0.49 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.37 trading at -$0.39 or -6.77% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $528.19M. That closing price of SLRN’s stock is at a discount of -456.42% from its 52-week high price of $29.88 and is indicating a discount of -2.98% from its 52-week low price of $5.53. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.9 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.30 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Acelyrin Inc (NASDAQ:SLRN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.77%, in the last five days SLRN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/09/24 when the stock touched $5.37 price level, adding 14.35% to its value on the day. Acelyrin Inc’s shares saw a change of -28.02% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.53% in past 5-day. Acelyrin Inc (NASDAQ:SLRN) showed a performance of -34.83% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.95 million shares which calculate 4.74 days to cover the short interests.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Acelyrin Inc (SLRN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Acelyrin Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -45.48% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 23.02% while that of industry is 13.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 89.30% in the current quarter and calculating -132.50% decrease in the next quarter.

SLRN Dividends

Acelyrin Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Acelyrin Inc (NASDAQ:SLRN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 20.36% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 90.31 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 113.40%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 90.31% institutions for Acelyrin Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Ayurmaya Capital Management Company, LP is the top institutional holder at SLRN for having 9.33 million shares of worth $195.1 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 9.60% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 7.46 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.67% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $155.84 million.

On the other hand, JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 1.42 million shares of worth $29.77 million or 1.47% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.13 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $23.65 million in the company or a holder of 1.16% of company’s stock.