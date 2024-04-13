Dianthus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNTH): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $25.89?

In last trading session, Dianthus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNTH) saw 0.37 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.72. Company’s recent per share price level of $25.89 trading at $0.99 or 3.98% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $759.87M. That closing price of DNTH’s stock is at a discount of -30.44% from its 52-week high price of $33.77 and is indicating a premium of 74.58% from its 52-week low price of $6.58. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.16 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 149.23K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Dianthus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNTH) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.98%, in the last five days DNTH remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/12/24 when the stock touched $25.89 price level, adding 3.11% to its value on the day. Dianthus Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of 148.94% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.19% in past 5-day. Dianthus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNTH) showed a performance of -11.64% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.07 million shares which calculate 7.95 days to cover the short interests.

Dianthus Therapeutics Inc (DNTH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Dianthus Therapeutics Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 109.98% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 77.28% while that of industry is 13.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 94.30% in the current quarter and calculating 43.80% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -33.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $460k for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $470k in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 29.95% during past 5 years.

DNTH Dividends

Dianthus Therapeutics Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Dianthus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNTH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.63% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 63.21 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 69.18%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 63.21% institutions for Dianthus Therapeutics Inc that are currently holding shares of the company.