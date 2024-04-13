Compass Minerals International Inc (NYSE:CMP): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $14.30?

In last trading session, Compass Minerals International Inc (NYSE:CMP) saw 0.49 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.13. Company’s recent per share price level of $14.30 trading at -$0.18 or -1.24% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $590.73M. That closing price of CMP’s stock is at a discount of -178.18% from its 52-week high price of $39.78 and is indicating a premium of 5.31% from its 52-week low price of $13.54. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.63 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 722.62K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Compass Minerals International Inc (NYSE:CMP) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.24%, in the last five days CMP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/12/24 when the stock touched $14.30 price level, adding 5.11% to its value on the day. Compass Minerals International Inc’s shares saw a change of -43.52% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.28% in past 5-day. Compass Minerals International Inc (NYSE:CMP) showed a performance of -29.38% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.16 million shares which calculate 3.45 days to cover the short interests.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Compass Minerals International Inc (CMP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Compass Minerals International Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -48.13% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -78.00% while that of industry is 3.60. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 171.70% in the current quarter and calculating -114.90% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -0.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $404.93 million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $219.5 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -21.50% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -55.71% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 27.55%.

CMP Dividends

Compass Minerals International Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 07 and May 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.