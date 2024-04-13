China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI) At $0.37: What To Do?

In last trading session, China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI) saw 0.4 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.91. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.37 trading at $0.0 or -0.32% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.47M. That closing price of CPHI’s stock is at a discount of -627.03% from its 52-week high price of $2.69 and is indicating a premium of 13.51% from its 52-week low price of $0.32. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.16 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 372.00K if we extend that period to 3-months.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.32%, in the last five days CPHI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/11/24 when the stock touched $0.37 price level, adding 4.19% to its value on the day. China Pharma Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -39.02% in year-to-date performance and have moved 15.72% in past 5-day. China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI) showed a performance of -1.60% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 93600.0 shares which calculate 0.22 days to cover the short interests.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 40.63% during past 5 years.

CPHI Dividends

China Pharma Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 44.65% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.83 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.49%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.83% institutions for China Pharma Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at CPHI for having 63850.0 shares of worth $21779.0. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.56% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Millennium Management Llc, which was holding about 36672.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.32% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $12508.0.