Central Puerto ADR (NYSE:CEPU) At $10.23: What To Do?

In last trading session, Central Puerto ADR (NYSE:CEPU) saw 0.39 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.51. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.23 trading at -$0.42 or -3.94% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.55B. That closing price of CEPU’s stock is at a discount of -13.39% from its 52-week high price of $11.60 and is indicating a premium of 53.67% from its 52-week low price of $4.74. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.41 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 345.93K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Central Puerto ADR (NYSE:CEPU) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.94%, in the last five days CEPU remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/09/24 when the stock touched $10.23 price level, adding 11.81% to its value on the day. Central Puerto ADR’s shares saw a change of 12.42% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.11% in past 5-day. Central Puerto ADR (NYSE:CEPU) showed a performance of 29.33% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.7 million shares which calculate 1.74 days to cover the short interests.

Central Puerto ADR (CEPU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Central Puerto ADR is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 78.86% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -92.89% while that of industry is 10.50. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -41.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $111.04 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $159.85 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -3.51% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 350.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 29.60%.

CEPU Dividends

Central Puerto ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Central Puerto ADR (NYSE:CEPU)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 4.12 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 4.12%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 4.12% institutions for Central Puerto ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. Long Focus Capital Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at CEPU for having 1.05 million shares of worth $7.3 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.70% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Autonomy Capital (jersey) L.p., which was holding about 0.74 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.49% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5.12 million.

On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X MSCI Argentina ETF and Highland Fds II-Highland Global Allocation Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.36 million shares of worth $2.08 million or 0.24% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.2 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $1.4 million in the company or a holder of 0.13% of company’s stock.