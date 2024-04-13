Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc (AMEX:CLDI) At $0.69: What To Do?

In last trading session, Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc (AMEX:CLDI) saw 0.77 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.20. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.69 trading at $0.05 or 8.63% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $24.68M. That closing price of CLDI’s stock is at a discount of -1898.55% from its 52-week high price of $13.79 and is indicating a premium of 44.93% from its 52-week low price of $0.38. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.99 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 387.52K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc (AMEX:CLDI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 8.63%, in the last five days CLDI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/09/24 when the stock touched $0.69 price level, adding 16.87% to its value on the day. Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of -53.99% in year-to-date performance and have moved 75.41% in past 5-day. Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc (AMEX:CLDI) showed a performance of 10.29% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.15 million shares which calculate 1.45 days to cover the short interests.

Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc (CLDI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -77.07% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 49.13% while that of industry is 13.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.

CLDI Dividends

Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc (AMEX:CLDI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 44.75% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 7.64 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 13.83%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 7.64% institutions for Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp is the top institutional holder at CLDI for having 0.5 million shares of worth $5.25 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 12.11% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Polar Asset Management Partners Inc., which was holding about 0.41 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.00% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.33 million.

On the other hand, Driehaus Event Driven Fund and AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 68127.0 shares of worth $0.71 million or 1.65% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 40464.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.42 million in the company or a holder of 0.98% of company’s stock.