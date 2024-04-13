Buy, Sell Or Hold VIA optronics AG ADR (NYSE:VIAO) At $0.42?

In last trading session, VIA optronics AG ADR (NYSE:VIAO) saw 0.54 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.86. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.42 trading at -$0.03 or -6.67% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $9.51M. That closing price of VIAO’s stock is at a discount of -609.52% from its 52-week high price of $2.98 and is indicating a premium of 14.29% from its 52-week low price of $0.36. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.13 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 27.67K if we extend that period to 3-months.

VIA optronics AG ADR (NYSE:VIAO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.67%, in the last five days VIAO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/09/24 when the stock touched $0.42 price level, adding 55.68% to its value on the day. VIA optronics AG ADR’s shares saw a change of -46.23% in year-to-date performance and have moved -44.81% in past 5-day. VIA optronics AG ADR (NYSE:VIAO) showed a performance of -54.33% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5930.0 shares which calculate 0.49 days to cover the short interests.

VIA optronics AG ADR (VIAO) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -1.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $51.5 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $56.86 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2023. Company posted $53.71 million and $49.86 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -4.10% while estimating it to be 14.00% for the next quarter.

VIAO Dividends

VIA optronics AG ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 12 and April 16 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

VIA optronics AG ADR (NYSE:VIAO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 11.25 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 11.25%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 11.25% institutions for VIA optronics AG ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. Cannell Capital LLC is the top institutional holder at VIAO for having 2.24 million shares of worth $5.92 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 9.90% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Royce & Associates LP, which was holding about 1.63 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.18% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.29 million.

On the other hand, Royce Opportunity Fund and Royce Micro-Cap Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.8 million shares of worth $2.12 million or 3.54% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.26 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.69 million in the company or a holder of 1.16% of company’s stock.