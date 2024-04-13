Buy, Sell Or Hold Tourmaline Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TRML) At $20.15?

In last trading session, Tourmaline Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TRML) saw 0.31 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.36. Company’s recent per share price level of $20.15 trading at $0.05 or 0.25% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $516.85M. That closing price of TRML’s stock is at a discount of -139.75% from its 52-week high price of $48.31 and is indicating a premium of 54.44% from its 52-week low price of $9.18. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.31 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 376.94K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Tourmaline Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TRML) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.25%, in the last five days TRML remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/08/24 when the stock touched $20.15 price level, adding 15.01% to its value on the day. Tourmaline Bio Inc’s shares saw a change of -23.03% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.88% in past 5-day. Tourmaline Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TRML) showed a performance of -55.61% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.66 million shares which calculate 2.49 days to cover the short interests.

Tourmaline Bio Inc (TRML) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Tourmaline Bio Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -23.09% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 67.31% while that of industry is 9.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 85.40% in the current quarter and calculating 84.50% increase in the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -19.23% during past 5 years.

TRML Dividends

Tourmaline Bio Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Tourmaline Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TRML)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 14.27% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 56.41 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 65.79%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 56.41% institutions for Tourmaline Bio Inc that are currently holding shares of the company.