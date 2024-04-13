Buy, Sell Or Hold Third Harmonic Bio Inc (NASDAQ:THRD) At $11.52?

In last trading session, Third Harmonic Bio Inc (NASDAQ:THRD) saw 0.45 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.19. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.52 trading at -$0.46 or -3.84% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $468.98M. That closing price of THRD’s stock is at a discount of -7.81% from its 52-week high price of $12.42 and is indicating a premium of 64.76% from its 52-week low price of $4.06. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.18 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 123.18K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Third Harmonic Bio Inc (NASDAQ:THRD) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.84%, in the last five days THRD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/11/24 when the stock touched $11.52 price level, adding 7.25% to its value on the day. Third Harmonic Bio Inc’s shares saw a change of 5.01% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.66% in past 5-day. Third Harmonic Bio Inc (NASDAQ:THRD) showed a performance of 19.50% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.68 million shares which calculate 4.55 days to cover the short interests.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Third Harmonic Bio Inc (THRD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Third Harmonic Bio Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 70.67% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -73.08% while that of industry is 13.30. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 22.50% in the current quarter and calculating -68.40% decrease in the next quarter.

THRD Dividends

Third Harmonic Bio Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Third Harmonic Bio Inc (NASDAQ:THRD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.01% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 93.36 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 103.74%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 93.36% institutions for Third Harmonic Bio Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors, LLC is the top institutional holder at THRD for having 10.91 million shares of worth $52.47 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 27.01% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Orbimed Advisors LLC., which was holding about 5.78 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 14.31% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $27.8 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.52 million shares of worth $2.48 million or 1.28% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.39 million shares on Aug 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $2.38 million in the company or a holder of 0.97% of company’s stock.