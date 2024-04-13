Buy, Sell Or Hold Surf Air Mobility Inc (NYSE:SRFM) At $0.62?

In last trading session, Surf Air Mobility Inc (NYSE:SRFM) saw 0.75 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.62 trading at -$0.09 or -12.55% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $50.36M. That closing price of SRFM’s stock is at a discount of -706.45% from its 52-week high price of $5.00 and is indicating a discount of -4.84% from its 52-week low price of $0.65. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.43 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 385.44K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Surf Air Mobility Inc (NYSE:SRFM) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -12.55%, in the last five days SRFM remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/08/24 when the stock touched $0.62 price level, adding 31.68% to its value on the day. Surf Air Mobility Inc’s shares saw a change of -59.77% in year-to-date performance and have moved -28.43% in past 5-day. Surf Air Mobility Inc (NYSE:SRFM) showed a performance of -32.96% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.38 million shares which calculate 3.1 days to cover the short interests.

Surf Air Mobility Inc (SRFM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Surf Air Mobility Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -50.52% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 83.16% while that of industry is -2.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 110.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $29.14 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $30.57 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024.

SRFM Dividends

Surf Air Mobility Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Surf Air Mobility Inc (NYSE:SRFM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 22.91% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 16.11 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 20.90%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 16.11% institutions for Surf Air Mobility Inc that are currently holding shares of the company.