Buy, Sell Or Hold Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (NASDAQ:GPCR) At $39.32?

In last trading session, Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (NASDAQ:GPCR) saw 0.44 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -4.60. Company’s recent per share price level of $39.32 trading at -$0.93 or -2.31% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.83B. That closing price of GPCR’s stock is at a discount of -90.79% from its 52-week high price of $75.02 and is indicating a premium of 44.58% from its 52-week low price of $21.79. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.43 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 569.92K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (NASDAQ:GPCR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.31%, in the last five days GPCR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/09/24 when the stock touched $39.32 price level, adding 12.84% to its value on the day. Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR’s shares saw a change of -3.53% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.16% in past 5-day. Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (NASDAQ:GPCR) showed a performance of 15.99% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.74 million shares which calculate 4.38 days to cover the short interests.

Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (GPCR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -37.07% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -20.99% while that of industry is 13.30. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 81.60% in the current quarter and calculating 16.00% increase in the next quarter.

GPCR Dividends

Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (NASDAQ:GPCR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 94.70 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 94.70%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 94.70% institutions for Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. Deep Track Capital, Lp is the top institutional holder at GPCR for having 2.65 million shares of worth $110.03 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 6.92% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, which was holding about 1.77 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.63% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $73.72 million.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.71 million shares of worth $29.5 million or 1.85% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.5 million shares on Jul 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $18.41 million in the company or a holder of 1.31% of company’s stock.