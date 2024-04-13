Buy, Sell Or Hold Spire Global Inc (NYSE:SPIR) At $10.91?

In last trading session, Spire Global Inc (NYSE:SPIR) saw 0.34 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.03. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.91 trading at -$0.74 or -6.35% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $265.33M. That closing price of SPIR’s stock is at a discount of -77.82% from its 52-week high price of $19.40 and is indicating a premium of 74.34% from its 52-week low price of $2.80. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.41 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 504.67K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Spire Global Inc (NYSE:SPIR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.35%, in the last five days SPIR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/08/24 when the stock touched $10.91 price level, adding 14.03% to its value on the day. Spire Global Inc’s shares saw a change of 39.51% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.63% in past 5-day. Spire Global Inc (NYSE:SPIR) showed a performance of -10.35% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.04 million shares which calculate 1.01 days to cover the short interests.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Spire Global Inc (SPIR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Spire Global Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 166.75% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 95.93% while that of industry is 14.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 31.60% in the current quarter and calculating 62.50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 34.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $28.12 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $36.27 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $24.17 million and $26.49 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 16.40% while estimating it to be 36.90% for the next quarter.

SPIR Dividends

Spire Global Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 08 and May 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Spire Global Inc (NYSE:SPIR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 16.82% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 18.72 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 22.51%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 18.72% institutions for Spire Global Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Deer Management Co. LLC is the top institutional holder at SPIR for having 0.91 million shares of worth $3.75 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.55% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 0.58 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.35% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.39 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.37 million shares of worth $1.53 million or 0.22% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.18 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.74 million in the company or a holder of 0.11% of company’s stock.