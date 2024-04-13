Buy, Sell Or Hold SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ:SNES) At $0.84?

In last trading session, SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ:SNES) saw 0.32 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.75. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.84 trading at $0.1 or 12.98% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.30M. That closing price of SNES’s stock is at a discount of -2314.29% from its 52-week high price of $20.28 and is indicating a premium of 38.1% from its 52-week low price of $0.52. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 76060.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 236.41K if we extend that period to 3-months.

SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ:SNES) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 12.98%, in the last five days SNES remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/12/24 when the stock touched $0.84 price level, adding 7.76% to its value on the day. SenesTech Inc’s shares saw a change of -34.08% in year-to-date performance and have moved 25.88% in past 5-day. SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ:SNES) showed a performance of -2.17% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.23 million shares which calculate 2.92 days to cover the short interests.

SenesTech Inc (SNES) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that SenesTech Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -80.12% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 94.27% while that of industry is 18.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 97.90% in the current quarter and calculating 98.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 88.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $430k for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $480k in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 67.19% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 94.27% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 30.00%.

SNES Dividends

SenesTech Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 09 and May 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ:SNES)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.04% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 3.23 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.23%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 3.23% institutions for SenesTech Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group, LLP is the top institutional holder at SNES for having 11243.0 shares of worth $12592.0. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.34% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC), which was holding about 9679.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.30% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $10840.0.

On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 4065.0 shares of worth $4796.0 or 0.12% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1582.0 shares on May 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $1866.0 in the company or a holder of 0.05% of company’s stock.