Buy, Sell Or Hold Quantum-Si Incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) At $1.69?

In last trading session, Quantum-Si Incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) saw 0.7 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.07. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.69 trading at -$0.13 or -7.14% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $239.59M. That closing price of QSI’s stock is at a discount of -130.77% from its 52-week high price of $3.90 and is indicating a premium of 33.73% from its 52-week low price of $1.12. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.56 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 757.09K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Quantum-Si Incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -7.14%, in the last five days QSI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 04/10/24 when the stock touched $1.69 price level, adding 12.44% to its value on the day. Quantum-Si Incorporated’s shares saw a change of -15.92% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.14% in past 5-day. Quantum-Si Incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) showed a performance of -7.14% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.54 million shares which calculate 6.85 days to cover the short interests.

Quantum-Si Incorporated (QSI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Quantum-Si Incorporated is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 14.97% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -33.85% while that of industry is 4.10. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -17.60% in the current quarter and calculating -11.10% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 277.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $430k for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $680k in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024.

QSI Dividends

Quantum-Si Incorporated is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 09 and May 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Quantum-Si Incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 19.10% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 39.97 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 49.42%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 39.97% institutions for Quantum-Si Incorporated that are currently holding shares of the company. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at QSI for having 14.45 million shares of worth $23.98 million. And as of Sep 29, 2023, it was holding 11.86% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 7.1 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.83% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $12.71 million.

On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 14.25 million shares of worth $23.65 million or 11.70% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.01 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $5.39 million in the company or a holder of 2.47% of company’s stock.