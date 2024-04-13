Buy, Sell Or Hold Ocean Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:OCEA) At $2.23?

In last trading session, Ocean Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:OCEA) saw 0.32 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.39. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.23 trading at $0.03 or 1.36% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $76.15M. That closing price of OCEA’s stock is at a discount of -441.7% from its 52-week high price of $12.08 and is indicating a premium of 76.68% from its 52-week low price of $0.52. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.34 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.89 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Ocean Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:OCEA) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.36%, in the last five days OCEA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/08/24 when the stock touched $2.23 price level, adding 15.53% to its value on the day. Ocean Biomedical Inc.’s shares saw a change of 238.64% in year-to-date performance and have moved -15.50% in past 5-day. Ocean Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:OCEA) showed a performance of -46.53% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.94 million shares which calculate 0.1 days to cover the short interests.

OCEA Dividends

Ocean Biomedical Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Ocean Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:OCEA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 73.18% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 13.72 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 51.15%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 13.72% institutions for Ocean Biomedical Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. is the top institutional holder at OCEA for having 3.42 million shares of worth $20.58 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 10.05% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Meteora Capital, LLC, which was holding about 1.85 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.43% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $11.11 million.

On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.22 million shares of worth $0.98 million or 0.64% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 82998.0 shares on Aug 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.37 million in the company or a holder of 0.24% of company’s stock.