Buy, Sell Or Hold Nuburu Inc (AMEX:BURU) At $0.17?

In last trading session, Nuburu Inc (AMEX:BURU) saw 0.43 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.03. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.17 trading at -$0.02 or -9.20% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $6.34M. That closing price of BURU’s stock is at a discount of -1752.94% from its 52-week high price of $3.15 and is indicating a premium of 23.53% from its 52-week low price of $0.13. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.43 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.29 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Nuburu Inc (AMEX:BURU) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -9.20%, in the last five days BURU remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/11/24 when the stock touched $0.17 price level, adding 17.07% to its value on the day. Nuburu Inc’s shares saw a change of 14.76% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.26% in past 5-day. Nuburu Inc (AMEX:BURU) showed a performance of 22.71% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.19 million shares which calculate 0.24 days to cover the short interests.

BURU Dividends

Nuburu Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Nuburu Inc (AMEX:BURU)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 68.90% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.29 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 4.16%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.29% institutions for Nuburu Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Periscope Capital Inc. is the top institutional holder at BURU for having 0.17 million shares of worth $0.11 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.47% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 0.13 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.38% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $90654.0.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.13 million shares of worth $90654.0 or 0.38% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 60499.0 shares on May 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $42500.0 in the company or a holder of 0.17% of company’s stock.