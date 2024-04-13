Buy, Sell Or Hold Integra Resources Corp (AMEX:ITRG) At $0.88?

In last trading session, Integra Resources Corp (AMEX:ITRG) saw 0.4 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.18. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.88 trading at -$0.05 or -4.84% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $78.20M. That closing price of ITRG’s stock is at a discount of -87.5% from its 52-week high price of $1.65 and is indicating a premium of 27.27% from its 52-week low price of $0.64. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.32 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 138.21K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Integra Resources Corp (AMEX:ITRG) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.84%, in the last five days ITRG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/12/24 when the stock touched $0.88 price level, adding 8.9% to its value on the day. Integra Resources Corp’s shares saw a change of -16.60% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.25% in past 5-day. Integra Resources Corp (AMEX:ITRG) showed a performance of 11.06% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.15 million shares which calculate 0.79 days to cover the short interests.

Integra Resources Corp (ITRG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Integra Resources Corp is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 14.79% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 80.77% while that of industry is 18.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 15.67% during past 5 years.

ITRG Dividends

Integra Resources Corp is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Integra Resources Corp (AMEX:ITRG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.29% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 22.99 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 25.34%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 22.99% institutions for Integra Resources Corp that are currently holding shares of the company. Equinox Partners Investment Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at ITRG for having 6.66 million shares of worth $5.62 million. And as of Sep 29, 2023, it was holding 9.68% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Merk Investments LLC, which was holding about 3.94 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.72% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.33 million.

On the other hand, Franklin Gold and Precious Metals Fund and ASA Gold & Precious Metals Limited are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 4.18 million shares of worth $3.97 million or 6.08% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.94 million shares on May 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $4.45 million in the company or a holder of 5.72% of company’s stock.