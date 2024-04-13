Buy, Sell Or Hold IHS Holding Ltd (NYSE:IHS) At $3.35?

In last trading session, IHS Holding Ltd (NYSE:IHS) saw 0.36 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.19. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.35 trading at -$0.18 or -5.10% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.11B. That closing price of IHS’s stock is at a discount of -202.39% from its 52-week high price of $10.13 and is indicating a premium of 34.93% from its 52-week low price of $2.18. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.39 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 641.71K if we extend that period to 3-months.

IHS Holding Ltd (NYSE:IHS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.10%, in the last five days IHS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/08/24 when the stock touched $3.35 price level, adding 8.72% to its value on the day. IHS Holding Ltd’s shares saw a change of -27.17% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.37% in past 5-day. IHS Holding Ltd (NYSE:IHS) showed a performance of 17.96% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.28 million shares which calculate 1.8 days to cover the short interests.

IHS Holding Ltd (IHS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that IHS Holding Ltd is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -42.83% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 163.89% while that of industry is 16.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -133.30% in the current quarter and calculating 102.90% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -18.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $394.58 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $432.37 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $602.53 million and $546.2 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -34.50% while estimating it to be -20.80% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -71.37% during past 5 years.

IHS Dividends

IHS Holding Ltd is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 21 and May 27 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

IHS Holding Ltd (NYSE:IHS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 31.82% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 42.76 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 62.72%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 42.76% institutions for IHS Holding Ltd that are currently holding shares of the company. Korea Investment Corporation is the top institutional holder at IHS for having 21.67 million shares of worth $72.58 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 6.52% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Capital Research Global Investors, which was holding about 9.52 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.86% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $31.88 million.

On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund and American Funds Insurance Ser-Global Small Capitalization Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 8.8 million shares of worth $29.47 million or 2.65% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.72 million shares on Dec 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $2.41 million in the company or a holder of 0.22% of company’s stock.