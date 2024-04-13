Buy, Sell Or Hold Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) At $0.65?

In last trading session, Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) saw 0.4 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.07. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.65 trading at -$0.04 or -5.45% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $159.35M. That closing price of HYZN’s stock is at a discount of -233.85% from its 52-week high price of $2.17 and is indicating a premium of 30.77% from its 52-week low price of $0.45. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.57 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 533.26K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.45%, in the last five days HYZN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/08/24 when the stock touched $0.65 price level, adding 18.34% to its value on the day. Hyzon Motors Inc’s shares saw a change of -27.37% in year-to-date performance and have moved -14.47% in past 5-day. Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) showed a performance of -8.84% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10.34 million shares which calculate 16.1 days to cover the short interests.

Hyzon Motors Inc (HYZN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Hyzon Motors Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -45.83% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 3.23% while that of industry is 14.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -45.50% in the current quarter and calculating 37.50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 3,289.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $750k for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024.

HYZN Dividends

Hyzon Motors Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between June 06 and June 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 47.40% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 20.07 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 38.15%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 20.07% institutions for Hyzon Motors Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Long Focus Capital Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at HYZN for having 13.91 million shares of worth $13.33 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 5.68% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Norges Bank Investment Management, which was holding about 6.5 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.65% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $10.07 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 2.23 million shares of worth $2.14 million or 0.91% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.22 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $1.17 million in the company or a holder of 0.50% of company’s stock.