Buy, Sell Or Hold GlucoTrack Inc (NASDAQ:GCTK) At $0.42?

In last trading session, GlucoTrack Inc (NASDAQ:GCTK) saw 0.32 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.28. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.42 trading at $0.05 or 12.30% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $11.24M. That closing price of GCTK’s stock is at a discount of -585.71% from its 52-week high price of $2.88 and is indicating a premium of 69.05% from its 52-week low price of $0.13. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.2 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 113.56K if we extend that period to 3-months.

GlucoTrack Inc (NASDAQ:GCTK) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 12.30%, in the last five days GCTK remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/08/24 when the stock touched $0.42 price level, adding 21.05% to its value on the day. GlucoTrack Inc’s shares saw a change of 60.65% in year-to-date performance and have moved -15.79% in past 5-day. GlucoTrack Inc (NASDAQ:GCTK) showed a performance of 31.53% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 98130.0 shares which calculate 0.88 days to cover the short interests.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 63.80% during past 5 years.

GCTK Dividends

GlucoTrack Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

GlucoTrack Inc (NASDAQ:GCTK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 34.75% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 8.52 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 13.06%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 8.52% institutions for GlucoTrack Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Sabby Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at GCTK for having 0.43 million shares of worth $0.18 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 2.78% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Alerus Financial NA, which was holding about 69279.0 shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.45% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $29104.0.