Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BDTX) At $5.24: What To Do?

In last trading session, Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BDTX) saw 0.48 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.62. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.24 trading at -$0.33 or -5.92% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $271.01M. That closing price of BDTX’s stock is at a discount of -30.73% from its 52-week high price of $6.85 and is indicating a premium of 72.71% from its 52-week low price of $1.43. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.41 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 605.52K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BDTX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.92%, in the last five days BDTX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/09/24 when the stock touched $5.24 price level, adding 6.76% to its value on the day. Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of 86.48% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.56% in past 5-day. Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BDTX) showed a performance of 25.06% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.04 million shares which calculate 3.76 days to cover the short interests.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (BDTX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 109.60% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 9.04% while that of industry is 9.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 24.60% in the current quarter and calculating 17.30% increase in the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -49.79% during past 5 years.

BDTX Dividends

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BDTX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.60% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 93.55 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 96.06%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 93.55% institutions for Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Bellevue Group AG is the top institutional holder at BDTX for having 8.14 million shares of worth $41.09 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 15.77% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is NEA Management Company, LLC, which was holding about 4.45 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.63% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $22.47 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.48 million shares of worth $2.43 million or 0.93% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.25 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $1.27 million in the company or a holder of 0.49% of company’s stock.