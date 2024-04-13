Bitcoin Depot Inc (NASDAQ:BTM): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $1.59?

In last trading session, Bitcoin Depot Inc (NASDAQ:BTM) saw 0.48 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.30. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.59 trading at -$0.14 or -8.09% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $92.90M. That closing price of BTM’s stock is at a discount of -587.42% from its 52-week high price of $10.93 and is indicating a premium of 0.63% from its 52-week low price of $1.58. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.21 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 280.49K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Bitcoin Depot Inc (NASDAQ:BTM) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -8.09%, in the last five days BTM remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/08/24 when the stock touched $1.59 price level, adding 13.11% to its value on the day. Bitcoin Depot Inc’s shares saw a change of -50.77% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.14% in past 5-day. Bitcoin Depot Inc (NASDAQ:BTM) showed a performance of -41.11% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.34 million shares which calculate 1.29 days to cover the short interests.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $148.41 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $136.38 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024.

BTM Dividends

Bitcoin Depot Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Bitcoin Depot Inc (NASDAQ:BTM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 54.82% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 34.96 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 77.38%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 34.96% institutions for Bitcoin Depot Inc that are currently holding shares of the company.