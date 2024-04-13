Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE:BNED) Currently -218.31% Below Its 52-Week High But The Downside Potential May Surprise You

In last trading session, Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE:BNED) saw 0.46 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.82. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.71 trading at $0.0 or -0.27% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $37.87M. That closing price of BNED’s stock is at a discount of -218.31% from its 52-week high price of $2.26 and is indicating a premium of 26.76% from its 52-week low price of $0.52. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.48 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 938.89K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE:BNED) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.27%, in the last five days BNED remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/12/24 when the stock touched $0.71 price level, adding 4.57% to its value on the day. Barnes & Noble Education Inc’s shares saw a change of -52.19% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.92% in past 5-day. Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE:BNED) showed a performance of 13.08% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.43 million shares which calculate 1.73 days to cover the short interests.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Barnes & Noble Education Inc (BNED) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 45.50% in the current quarter and calculating 25.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 2.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $252.55 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $271.19 million in the next quarter that will end on Jul 2024. Company posted $215.19 million and $255.96 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 17.40% while estimating it to be 6.00% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 18.50% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 47.93% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20.00%.

BNED Dividends

Barnes & Noble Education Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE:BNED)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 27.74% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 37.04 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 51.26%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 37.04% institutions for Barnes & Noble Education Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Greenhaven Road Investment Management, L.P. is the top institutional holder at BNED for having 5.15 million shares of worth $6.49 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 9.78% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 1.78 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.38% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.24 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Royce Opportunity Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 1.2 million shares of worth $1.51 million or 2.27% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.97 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $1.22 million in the company or a holder of 1.83% of company’s stock.