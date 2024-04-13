ATRenew Inc ADR (NYSE:RERE) At $1.74: What To Do?

In last trading session, ATRenew Inc ADR (NYSE:RERE) saw 0.53 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.16. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.74 trading at $0.01 or 0.58% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $247.24M. That closing price of RERE’s stock is at a discount of -89.66% from its 52-week high price of $3.30 and is indicating a premium of 41.95% from its 52-week low price of $1.01. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.56 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 639.29K if we extend that period to 3-months.

ATRenew Inc ADR (NYSE:RERE) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.58%, in the last five days RERE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/12/24 when the stock touched $1.74 price level, adding 1.14% to its value on the day. ATRenew Inc ADR’s shares saw a change of -9.37% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.82% in past 5-day. ATRenew Inc ADR (NYSE:RERE) showed a performance of 9.43% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.91 million shares which calculate 0.28 days to cover the short interests.

ATRenew Inc ADR (RERE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that ATRenew Inc ADR is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -19.44% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -69.23% while that of industry is 17.10. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 26.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $450.23 million for the same. And 0 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $535.51 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $373.25 million and $428.37 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 20.60% while estimating it to be 25.00% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 34.22% during past 5 years.

RERE Dividends

ATRenew Inc ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

ATRenew Inc ADR (NYSE:RERE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 19.40 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 19.40%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 19.40% institutions for ATRenew Inc ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. Tiger Global Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at RERE for having 11.48 million shares of worth $33.53 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 8.48% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Tiger Pacific Capital LP, which was holding about 2.07 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.53% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $6.04 million.

On the other hand, Blackrock Large Cap Ser Fds-Blackrock Event Driven Equity Fd and SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.28 million shares of worth $0.8 million or 0.21% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.15 million shares on Aug 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.33 million in the company or a holder of 0.11% of company’s stock.