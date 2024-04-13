Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $55.05?

In last trading session, Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) saw 0.58 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $55.05 trading at -$2.99 or -5.15% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.05B. That closing price of APGE’s stock is at a discount of -31.32% from its 52-week high price of $72.29 and is indicating a premium of 74.22% from its 52-week low price of $14.19. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.6 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 702.33K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.15%, in the last five days APGE remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/11/24 when the stock touched $55.05 price level, adding 5.38% to its value on the day. Apogee Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of 97.03% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.10% in past 5-day. Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) showed a performance of -21.13% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.6 million shares which calculate 3.72 days to cover the short interests.

Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (APGE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Apogee Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 170.38% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 20.54% while that of industry is 13.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.

APGE Dividends

Apogee Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 11.36% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 95.01 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 107.19%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 95.01% institutions for Apogee Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. SG Americas Securities, LLC is the top institutional holder at APGE for having 4931.0 shares of worth $0.11 million. And as of Sep 29, 2023, it was holding 0.01% of the company’s outstanding shares.

On the other hand, Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.45 million shares of worth $9.56 million or 0.88% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.28 million shares on Jul 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $5.96 million in the company or a holder of 0.55% of company’s stock.