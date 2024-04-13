Alx Oncology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ALXO) At $13.03: What To Do?

In last trading session, Alx Oncology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ALXO) saw 0.36 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.54. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.03 trading at -$0.35 or -2.62% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $653.45M. That closing price of ALXO’s stock is at a discount of -33.69% from its 52-week high price of $17.42 and is indicating a premium of 69.76% from its 52-week low price of $3.94. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.6 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 401.45K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Alx Oncology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ALXO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.62%, in the last five days ALXO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/11/24 when the stock touched $13.03 price level, adding 4.96% to its value on the day. Alx Oncology Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of -12.49% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.54% in past 5-day. Alx Oncology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ALXO) showed a performance of 12.33% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.12 million shares which calculate 6.39 days to cover the short interests.

Alx Oncology Holdings Inc (ALXO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Alx Oncology Holdings Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 43.34% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 10.96% while that of industry is 13.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -50.98% during past 5 years.

ALXO Dividends

Alx Oncology Holdings Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Alx Oncology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ALXO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.67% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 97.60 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 100.28%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 97.60% institutions for Alx Oncology Holdings Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. venBio Partners LLC is the top institutional holder at ALXO for having 9.7 million shares of worth $72.85 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 23.57% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 6.13 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 14.90% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $46.04 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 1.35 million shares of worth $8.25 million or 3.28% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.14 million shares on Aug 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $4.84 million in the company or a holder of 2.76% of company’s stock.