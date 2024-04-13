Alignment Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ALHC) At $4.70: What To Do?

In last trading session, Alignment Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ALHC) saw 0.55 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.30. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.70 trading at -$0.12 or -2.49% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $888.21M. That closing price of ALHC’s stock is at a discount of -95.74% from its 52-week high price of $9.20 and is indicating a premium of 5.11% from its 52-week low price of $4.46. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.67 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 885.82K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Alignment Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ALHC) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.49%, in the last five days ALHC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/09/24 when the stock touched $4.70 price level, adding 5.81% to its value on the day. Alignment Healthcare Inc’s shares saw a change of -45.41% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.21% in past 5-day. Alignment Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ALHC) showed a performance of -6.00% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.94 million shares which calculate 3.12 days to cover the short interests.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Alignment Healthcare Inc (ALHC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Alignment Healthcare Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -36.40% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 25.32% while that of industry is 13.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -10.00% in the current quarter and calculating 26.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 31.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

10 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $596.38 million for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $606.85 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $439.15 million and $439.03 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 35.80% while estimating it to be 38.20% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -35.06% during past 5 years.

ALHC Dividends

Alignment Healthcare Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Alignment Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ALHC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.90% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 86.53 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 92.94%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 86.53% institutions for Alignment Healthcare Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. General Atlantic, L.P. is the top institutional holder at ALHC for having 60.99 million shares of worth $350.71 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 32.37% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Warburg Pincus LLC, which was holding about 17.92 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.51% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $103.06 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care and Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 3.8 million shares of worth $22.19 million or 2.02% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.21 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $18.46 million in the company or a holder of 1.70% of company’s stock.