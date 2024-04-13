Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $4.25?

In last trading session, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) saw 0.58 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.48. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.25 trading at -$0.15 or -3.41% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $250.32M. That closing price of ALDX’s stock is at a discount of -181.65% from its 52-week high price of $11.97 and is indicating a premium of 66.59% from its 52-week low price of $1.42. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.19 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 585.60K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.41%, in the last five days ALDX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/08/24 when the stock touched $4.25 price level, adding 14.14% to its value on the day. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of 21.08% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.96% in past 5-day. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) showed a performance of 46.55% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.05 million shares which calculate 3.86 days to cover the short interests.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (ALDX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -23.15% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 78.13% while that of industry is 9.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 59.30% in the current quarter and calculating 13.30% increase in the next quarter.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2 million for the same.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 18.70% during past 5 years.

ALDX Dividends

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 02 and May 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.01% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 62.34 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 63.62%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 62.34% institutions for Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors Llc is the top institutional holder at ALDX for having 8.59 million shares of worth $36.52 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 14.59% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Knoll Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 5.48 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.30% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $23.27 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 1.7 million shares of worth $7.21 million or 2.88% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.14 million shares on Feb 28, 2024, making its stake of worth around $4.86 million in the company or a holder of 1.94% of company’s stock.