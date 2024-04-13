Adc Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) Share Price Rebounds 91.8% From The Lows – But Can It Keep Going?

In last trading session, Adc Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) saw 0.34 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.72. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.39 trading at -$0.29 or -6.20% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $362.31M. That closing price of ADCT’s stock is at a discount of -37.59% from its 52-week high price of $6.04 and is indicating a premium of 91.8% from its 52-week low price of $0.36. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.58 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 755.13K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Adc Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.20%, in the last five days ADCT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/08/24 when the stock touched $4.39 price level, adding 18.4% to its value on the day. Adc Therapeutics SA’s shares saw a change of 164.46% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.20% in past 5-day. Adc Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) showed a performance of 12.56% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.99 million shares which calculate 1.74 days to cover the short interests.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Adc Therapeutics SA (ADCT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Adc Therapeutics SA is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 441.98% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 25.51% while that of industry is 13.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 24.30% in the current quarter and calculating 5.20% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 17.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $17.93 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $19.66 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $18.99 million and $41.55 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -5.60% while estimating it to be -52.70% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 84.52% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 27.63% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15.80%.

ADCT Dividends

Adc Therapeutics SA is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Adc Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 29.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 41.17 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 57.99%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 41.17% institutions for Adc Therapeutics SA that are currently holding shares of the company. Redmile Group, LLC is the top institutional holder at ADCT for having 14.05 million shares of worth $30.21 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 17.42% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Prosight Management, Lp, which was holding about 5.58 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.92% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $12.01 million.

On the other hand, JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 1.24 million shares of worth $2.66 million or 1.54% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.9 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $1.93 million in the company or a holder of 1.11% of company’s stock.