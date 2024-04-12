Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ:WDC): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $73.90?

In last trading session, Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ:WDC) saw 5.91 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.54. Company’s recent per share price level of $73.90 trading at $1.65 or 2.28% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $24.10B. That closing price of WDC’s stock is at a discount of -4.09% from its 52-week high price of $76.92 and is indicating a premium of 56.74% from its 52-week low price of $31.97. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 8.55 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.36 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ:WDC) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.28%, in the last five days WDC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/08/24 when the stock touched $73.90 price level, adding 3.93% to its value on the day. Western Digital Corp.’s shares saw a change of 41.11% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.76% in past 5-day. Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ:WDC) showed a performance of 17.36% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 16.03 million shares which calculate 2.32 days to cover the short interests.

Western Digital Corp. (WDC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Western Digital Corp. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 62.95% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 59.89% while that of industry is 25.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 113.10% in the current quarter and calculating 139.40% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 3.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

19 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.35 billion for the same. And 19 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.66 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024.

WDC Dividends

Western Digital Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 06 and May 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ:WDC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.34% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 94.67 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 95.00%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 94.67% institutions for Western Digital Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at WDC for having 38.52 million shares of worth $1.46 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 11.88% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 26.41 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.15% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.0 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 9.97 million shares of worth $378.17 million or 3.08% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 8.01 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $303.69 million in the company or a holder of 2.47% of company’s stock.