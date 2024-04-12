Vista Gold Corp. (AMEX:VGZ): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $0.61?

In recent trading session, Vista Gold Corp. (AMEX:VGZ) saw 0.44 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.69. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.61 trading at $0.04 or 6.98% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $74.13M. That most recent trading price of VGZ’s stock is at a discount of -24.59% from its 52-week high price of $0.76 and is indicating a premium of 50.82% from its 52-week low price of $0.30. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.47 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 327.77K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Vista Gold Corp. (AMEX:VGZ) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 6.98%, in the last five days VGZ remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/09/24 when the stock touched $0.61 price level, subtracting -1.48% to its value on the day. Vista Gold Corp.’s shares saw a change of 34.99% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.72% in past 5-day. Vista Gold Corp. (AMEX:VGZ) showed a performance of 20.20% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.18 million shares which calculate 0.43 days to cover the short interests.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Vista Gold Corp. (VGZ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Vista Gold Corp. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 58.15% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -20.00% while that of industry is 2.50. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 8.95% during past 5 years.

VGZ Dividends

Vista Gold Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 26 and April 30 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Vista Gold Corp. (AMEX:VGZ)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.92% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 27.42 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 28.24%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 27.42% institutions for Vista Gold Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Sun Valley Gold LLC is the top institutional holder at VGZ for having 19.92 million shares of worth $11.95 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 16.39% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Loews Corporation, which was holding about 3.42 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.82% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.05 million.