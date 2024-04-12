Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) At $7.39: What To Do?

In last trading session, Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) saw 13.02 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.16. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.39 trading at -$0.13 or -1.73% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $8.14B. That closing price of SWN’s stock is at a discount of -4.06% from its 52-week high price of $7.69 and is indicating a premium of 38.16% from its 52-week low price of $4.57. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 13.76 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 17.06 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.73%, in the last five days SWN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 04/10/24 when the stock touched $7.39 price level, adding 2.51% to its value on the day. Southwestern Energy Company’s shares saw a change of 12.82% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.73% in past 5-day. Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) showed a performance of 4.82% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 39.43 million shares which calculate 2.75 days to cover the short interests.

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Southwestern Energy Company is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 10.63% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -2.99% while that of industry is -2.50. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -54.80% in the current quarter and calculating 22.20% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -18.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.25 billion for the same. And 11 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.18 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $1.64 billion and $1.27 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -23.80% while estimating it to be -7.00% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 8.75% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -12.85% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 21.00%.

SWN Dividends

Southwestern Energy Company is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.70% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 87.61 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 88.23%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 87.61% institutions for Southwestern Energy Company that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at SWN for having 110.71 million shares of worth $665.38 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 10.05% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 96.98 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.80% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $582.82 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 34.45 million shares of worth $222.19 million or 3.13% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 34.24 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $205.8 million in the company or a holder of 3.11% of company’s stock.