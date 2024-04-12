Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Rebounded 2.1% From Their Lows – But Can They Continue?

In last trading session, Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) saw 15.51 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.06. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.34 trading at $0.0 or 0.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $12.83B. That closing price of SIRI’s stock is at a discount of -138.02% from its 52-week high price of $7.95 and is indicating a premium of 2.1% from its 52-week low price of $3.27. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 18.93 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 14.92 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) trade information

In the last five days SIRI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/05/24 when the stock touched $3.34 price level, adding 6.18% to its value on the day. Sirius XM Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of -38.94% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.92% in past 5-day. Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) showed a performance of -18.73% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 131.73 million shares which calculate 8.27 days to cover the short interests.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Sirius XM Holdings Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -25.28% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -9.38% while that of industry is 25.90. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 16.70% in the current quarter and calculating -12.50% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -1.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

12 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.13 billion for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.2 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 4.66% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -6.85% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 7.80%.

SIRI Dividends

Sirius XM Holdings Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 25 and April 29 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 84.89% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 12.05 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 79.73%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 12.05% institutions for Sirius XM Holdings Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at SIRI for having 61.3 million shares of worth $277.68 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 1.60% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 49.27 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.28% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $223.18 million.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF and Pacer U.S. Cash Cows 100 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 65.56 million shares of worth $288.46 million or 1.71% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 25.51 million shares on Jul 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $130.1 million in the company or a holder of 0.66% of company’s stock.