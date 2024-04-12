Shengfeng Development Ltd. (NASDAQ:SFWL): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $1.95?

In recent trading session, Shengfeng Development Ltd. (NASDAQ:SFWL) saw 0.43 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring -5.73. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.95 trading at $0.26 or 15.38% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $161.85M. That most recent trading price of SFWL’s stock is at a discount of -802.56% from its 52-week high price of $17.60 and is indicating a premium of 25.64% from its 52-week low price of $1.45. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.34 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 286.51K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Shengfeng Development Ltd. (NASDAQ:SFWL) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 15.38%, in the last five days SFWL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/08/24 when the stock touched $1.95 price level, adding 1.02% to its value on the day. Shengfeng Development Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -33.67% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.04% in past 5-day. Shengfeng Development Ltd. (NASDAQ:SFWL) showed a performance of 15.38% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.63 million shares which calculate 3.82 days to cover the short interests.

SFWL Dividends

Shengfeng Development Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Shengfeng Development Ltd. (NASDAQ:SFWL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 82.41% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.10 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 6.22%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.10% institutions for Shengfeng Development Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Morgan Stanley is the top institutional holder at SFWL for having 0.15 million shares of worth $0.29 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 0.38% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Millennium Management Llc, which was holding about 80095.0 shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.20% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.15 million.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2024, the former fund manager was holding 31831.0 shares of worth $60319.0 or 0.08% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 24338.0 shares on Feb 28, 2024, making its stake of worth around $46120.0 in the company or a holder of 0.06% of company’s stock.