Rocket Lab USA Inc (NASDAQ:RKLB) At $3.86: What To Do?

In last trading session, Rocket Lab USA Inc (NASDAQ:RKLB) saw 7.49 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.19. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.86 trading at $0.12 or 3.21% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.89B. That closing price of RKLB’s stock is at a discount of -108.55% from its 52-week high price of $8.05 and is indicating a premium of 5.18% from its 52-week low price of $3.66. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.48 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 8.83 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Rocket Lab USA Inc (NASDAQ:RKLB) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.21%, in the last five days RKLB remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/11/24 when the stock touched $3.86 price level, adding 2.28% to its value on the day. Rocket Lab USA Inc’s shares saw a change of -30.20% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.03% in past 5-day. Rocket Lab USA Inc (NASDAQ:RKLB) showed a performance of -11.06% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 50.7 million shares which calculate 6.42 days to cover the short interests.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Rocket Lab USA Inc (RKLB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Rocket Lab USA Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -20.58% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -10.53% while that of industry is 14.30. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 75.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $94.99 million for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $106.22 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $54.9 million and $61.79 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 73.00% while estimating it to be 71.90% for the next quarter.

RKLB Dividends

Rocket Lab USA Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on January 31 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Rocket Lab USA Inc (NASDAQ:RKLB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.78% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 55.45 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 62.15%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 55.45% institutions for Rocket Lab USA Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. VK Services, LLC is the top institutional holder at RKLB for having 74.75 million shares of worth $448.52 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 15.47% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Deer Management Co. LLC, which was holding about 48.88 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.11% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $293.29 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 8.06 million shares of worth $48.35 million or 1.67% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7.61 million shares on Aug 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $47.99 million in the company or a holder of 1.57% of company’s stock.