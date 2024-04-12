Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $66.97?

In recent trading session, Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) saw 1.59 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.73. Company’s recent per share price level of $66.97 trading at $0.7 or 1.06% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $83.87B. That most recent trading price of RIO’s stock is at a discount of -12.12% from its 52-week high price of $75.09 and is indicating a premium of 12.99% from its 52-week low price of $58.27. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.48 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.98 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.06%, in the last five days RIO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/12/24 when the stock touched $66.97 price level, adding 1.59% to its value on the day. Rio Tinto plc ADR’s shares saw a change of -10.05% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.31% in past 5-day. Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) showed a performance of 6.02% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.65 million shares which calculate 1.93 days to cover the short interests.

Rio Tinto plc ADR (RIO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Rio Tinto plc ADR is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 6.38% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -0.83% while that of industry is 18.90. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -4.80% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 1.37% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -3.30%.

RIO Dividends

Rio Tinto plc ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 11.46 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 11.46%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 11.46% institutions for Rio Tinto plc ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. Wellington Management Group, LLP is the top institutional holder at RIO for having 24.84 million shares of worth $1.66 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 1.98% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Fisher Asset Management, LLC, which was holding about 16.02 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.28% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.07 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Fenway Funds-Equity Income Fund and Vanguard/Wellesley Income Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 9.73 million shares of worth $651.55 million or 0.78% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.24 million shares on Dec 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $350.59 million in the company or a holder of 0.42% of company’s stock.