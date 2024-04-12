PowerFleet Inc (NASDAQ:PWFL) At $4.25: What To Do?

In last trading session, PowerFleet Inc (NASDAQ:PWFL) saw 1.04 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.77. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.25 trading at $0.09 or 2.16% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $458.66M. That closing price of PWFL’s stock is at a discount of -33.41% from its 52-week high price of $5.67 and is indicating a premium of 61.41% from its 52-week low price of $1.64. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.2 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 598.73K if we extend that period to 3-months.

PowerFleet Inc (NASDAQ:PWFL) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.16%, in the last five days PWFL remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/05/24 when the stock touched $4.25 price level, adding 12.37% to its value on the day. PowerFleet Inc’s shares saw a change of 24.27% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.00% in past 5-day. PowerFleet Inc (NASDAQ:PWFL) showed a performance of 34.49% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.16 million shares which calculate 16.25 days to cover the short interests.

PowerFleet Inc (PWFL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that PowerFleet Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 67.98% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 146.43% while that of industry is -3.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -200.00% in the current quarter and calculating 100.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 93.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $41.17 million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $70.42 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 3.00% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 461.25% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 30.00%.

PWFL Dividends

PowerFleet Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

PowerFleet Inc (NASDAQ:PWFL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.86% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 83.80 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 94.01%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 83.80% institutions for PowerFleet Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Private Capital Management, Inc. is the top institutional holder at PWFL for having 5.05 million shares of worth $15.16 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 13.95% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Lynrock Lake LP, which was holding about 3.6 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.95% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $10.81 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund and Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Value Fd I are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 1.59 million shares of worth $4.77 million or 4.38% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.01 million shares on Jul 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $2.73 million in the company or a holder of 2.78% of company’s stock.