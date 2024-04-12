PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PMVP): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $1.71?

In recent trading session, PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PMVP) saw 0.72 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.64. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.71 trading at $0.13 or 8.30% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $88.02M. That most recent trading price of PMVP’s stock is at a discount of -468.42% from its 52-week high price of $9.72 and is indicating a premium of 31.58% from its 52-week low price of $1.17. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.44 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 562.66K if we extend that period to 3-months.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PMVP) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 8.30%, in the last five days PMVP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/12/24 when the stock touched $1.71 price level, adding 3.39% to its value on the day. PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc’s shares saw a change of -44.80% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.94% in past 5-day. PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PMVP) showed a performance of 6.94% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.26 million shares which calculate 3.6 days to cover the short interests.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc (PMVP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -63.98% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -2.08% while that of industry is 9.40. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 11.90% in the current quarter and calculating -2.60% decrease in the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -28.63% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 4.17% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 23.10%.

PMVP Dividends

PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 08 and May 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PMVP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.95% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 99.53 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 102.55%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 99.53% institutions for PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC. is the top institutional holder at PMVP for having 6.48 million shares of worth $10.98 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 12.59% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company, which was holding about 3.93 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.64% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $6.66 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 1.52 million shares of worth $2.58 million or 2.96% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.2 million shares on Dec 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $2.04 million in the company or a holder of 2.34% of company’s stock.