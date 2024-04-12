Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY) At $69.26: What To Do?

In last trading session, Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY) saw 7.06 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.67. Company’s recent per share price level of $69.26 trading at $0.32 or 0.46% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $61.40B. That closing price of OXY’s stock is at a discount of -0.46% from its 52-week high price of $69.58 and is indicating a premium of 20.42% from its 52-week low price of $55.12. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 8.31 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 8.71 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.46%, in the last five days OXY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/05/24 when the stock touched $69.26 price level, adding 0.46% to its value on the day. Occidental Petroleum Corp.’s shares saw a change of 15.99% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.41% in past 5-day. Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY) showed a performance of 13.28% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 49.33 million shares which calculate 7.11 days to cover the short interests.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Occidental Petroleum Corp. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 8.25% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 3.78% while that of industry is 9.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -44.00% in the current quarter and calculating 17.60% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 4.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $6.63 billion for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $7.07 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -6.24% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -2.43% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 8.60%.

OXY Dividends

Occidental Petroleum Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 07 and May 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 28.26% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 52.03 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 72.54%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 52.03% institutions for Occidental Petroleum Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Berkshire Hathaway, Inc is the top institutional holder at OXY for having 224.13 million shares of worth $13.18 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 25.33% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Dodge & Cox Inc, which was holding about 91.3 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.32% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5.37 billion.

On the other hand, Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 60.77 million shares of worth $3.57 billion or 6.87% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 20.86 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $1.23 billion in the company or a holder of 2.36% of company’s stock.