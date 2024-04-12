Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) Share Price Rebounds 61.99% From The Lows – But Can It Keep Going?

In last trading session, Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) saw 14.88 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.09. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.55 trading at -$0.02 or -0.17% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $54.13B. That closing price of NU’s stock is at a discount of -7.27% from its 52-week high price of $12.39 and is indicating a premium of 61.99% from its 52-week low price of $4.39. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 17.13 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 32.60 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.17%, in the last five days NU remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/08/24 when the stock touched $11.55 price level, adding 4.94% to its value on the day. Nu Holdings Ltd’s shares saw a change of 38.66% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.04% in past 5-day. Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) showed a performance of 1.23% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 67.1 million shares which calculate 1.77 days to cover the short interests.

Nu Holdings Ltd (NU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Nu Holdings Ltd is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 51.97% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 62.50% while that of industry is 17.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 125.00% in the current quarter and calculating 80.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 38.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.45 billion for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.68 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $1.53 billion and $1.87 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 60.00% while estimating it to be 43.70% for the next quarter.

NU Dividends

Nu Holdings Ltd is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 21.89% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 70.41 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 90.14%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 70.41% institutions for Nu Holdings Ltd that are currently holding shares of the company. Sc Us (ttgp), Ltd. is the top institutional holder at NU for having 414.28 million shares of worth $3.27 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 11.51% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Galileo (ptc) Ltd, which was holding about 344.54 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.57% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.72 billion.

On the other hand, Europacific Growth Fund and Vanguard International Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 54.38 million shares of worth $429.02 million or 1.51% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 51.73 million shares on May 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $348.64 million in the company or a holder of 1.44% of company’s stock.