NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NRXP): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $5.25?

In recent trading session, NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NRXP) saw 0.89 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.00. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.25 trading at -$0.25 or -4.55% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $50.24M. That most recent trading price of NRXP’s stock is at a discount of -128.57% from its 52-week high price of $12.00 and is indicating a premium of 57.9% from its 52-week low price of $2.21. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.2 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 169.69K if we extend that period to 3-months.

NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NRXP) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.55%, in the last five days NRXP remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/12/24 when the stock touched $5.25 price level, adding 12.35% to its value on the day. NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc’s shares saw a change of 14.13% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.94% in past 5-day. NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NRXP) showed a performance of 13.39% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.37 million shares which calculate 1.31 days to cover the short interests.

NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NRXP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 84.60% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -8.11% while that of industry is 9.40. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 68.80% in the current quarter and calculating 62.50% increase in the next quarter.

NRXP Dividends

NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 14 and May 20 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NRXP)’s Major holders

Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at NRXP for having 0.14 million shares of worth $0.76 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 0.15% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is AdvisorShares Investments, LLC, which was holding about 64263.0 shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.07% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.34 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 97892.0 shares of worth $0.51 million or 0.10% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 82467.0 shares on Feb 28, 2024, making its stake of worth around $0.43 million in the company or a holder of 0.09% of company’s stock.