Metalla Royalty and Streaming Ltd (AMEX:MTA) At $3.45: What To Do?

In recent trading session, Metalla Royalty and Streaming Ltd (AMEX:MTA) saw 0.59 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.62. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.45 trading at $0.21 or 6.48% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $315.50M. That most recent trading price of MTA’s stock is at a discount of -69.86% from its 52-week high price of $5.86 and is indicating a premium of 32.75% from its 52-week low price of $2.32. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.55 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 464.75K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Metalla Royalty and Streaming Ltd (AMEX:MTA) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 6.48%, in the last five days MTA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/12/24 when the stock touched $3.45 price level, adding 1.15% to its value on the day. Metalla Royalty and Streaming Ltd’s shares saw a change of 12.01% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.68% in past 5-day. Metalla Royalty and Streaming Ltd (AMEX:MTA) showed a performance of 9.87% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.01 million shares which calculate 2 days to cover the short interests.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Metalla Royalty and Streaming Ltd (MTA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Metalla Royalty and Streaming Ltd is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 19.79% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 63.64% while that of industry is 18.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 54.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -8.01% during past 5 years.

MTA Dividends

Metalla Royalty and Streaming Ltd is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 10 and May 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Metalla Royalty and Streaming Ltd (AMEX:MTA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 13.98% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 11.31 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 13.15%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 11.31% institutions for Metalla Royalty and Streaming Ltd that are currently holding shares of the company. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the top institutional holder at MTA for having 3.75 million shares of worth $12.72 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 4.10% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC, which was holding about 3.4 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.71% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $11.52 million.

On the other hand, Investment Managers Ser Tr-EuroPac Gold Fd and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2024, the former fund manager was holding 3.44 million shares of worth $11.67 million or 3.77% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.39 million shares on Feb 28, 2024, making its stake of worth around $11.49 million in the company or a holder of 3.71% of company’s stock.