McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) At $12.08: What To Do?

In recent trading session, McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) saw 0.41 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.52. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.08 trading at $0.25 or 2.11% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $573.68M. That most recent trading price of MUX’s stock is at a premium of 1.57% from its 52-week high price of $11.89 and is indicating a premium of 50.99% from its 52-week low price of $5.92. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.14 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 718.02K if we extend that period to 3-months.

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.11%, in the last five days MUX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/12/24 when the stock touched $12.08 price level, adding 1.23% to its value on the day. McEwen Mining Inc’s shares saw a change of 67.55% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.23% in past 5-day. McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) showed a performance of 36.81% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.11 million shares which calculate 1.66 days to cover the short interests.

McEwen Mining Inc (MUX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that McEwen Mining Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 65.03% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -126.09% while that of industry is 18.90. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 4.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $54.47 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $58.58 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $46.14 million and $53.09 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 18.00% while estimating it to be 10.30% for the next quarter.

MUX Dividends

McEwen Mining Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 06 and May 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 16.75% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 21.04 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 25.28%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 21.04% institutions for McEwen Mining Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the top institutional holder at MUX for having 2.03 million shares of worth $24.1 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 4.11% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., which was holding about 1.06 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.15% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $12.62 million.

On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Silver Miners ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 28, 2024, the former fund manager was holding 1.83 million shares of worth $21.76 million or 3.71% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.99 million shares on Jan 30, 2024, making its stake of worth around $11.78 million in the company or a holder of 2.01% of company’s stock.