Lilium N.V (NASDAQ:LILM): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $0.89?

In last trading session, Lilium N.V (NASDAQ:LILM) saw 1.57 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.02. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.89 trading at -$0.01 or -2.07% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $467.25M. That closing price of LILM’s stock is at a discount of -113.48% from its 52-week high price of $1.90 and is indicating a premium of 58.43% from its 52-week low price of $0.37. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.37 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.02 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Lilium N.V (NASDAQ:LILM) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.07%, in the last five days LILM remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/09/24 when the stock touched $0.89 price level, adding 7.29% to its value on the day. Lilium N.V’s shares saw a change of -24.98% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.78% in past 5-day. Lilium N.V (NASDAQ:LILM) showed a performance of -8.67% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 17.41 million shares which calculate 9.14 days to cover the short interests.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Lilium N.V (LILM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Lilium N.V is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 30.20% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 18.18% while that of industry is 2.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.

LILM Dividends

Lilium N.V is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on February 27 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Lilium N.V (NASDAQ:LILM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 52.10% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 4.01 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 8.37%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 4.01% institutions for Lilium N.V that are currently holding shares of the company. Palantir Technologies Inc. is the top institutional holder at LILM for having 4.67 million shares of worth $8.22 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.94% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Allianz Asset Management GmbH, which was holding about 2.51 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.51% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.41 million.

On the other hand, Roxbury/Hood River Small Cap Growth Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 6.81 million shares of worth $9.33 million or 1.37% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.28 million shares on Sep 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.2 million in the company or a holder of 0.06% of company’s stock.