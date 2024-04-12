iQIYI Inc ADR (NASDAQ:IQ): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $4.25?

In recent trading session, iQIYI Inc ADR (NASDAQ:IQ) saw 2.1 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.28. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.25 trading at -$0.15 or -3.41% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.23B. That most recent trading price of IQ’s stock is at a discount of -73.18% from its 52-week high price of $7.36 and is indicating a premium of 28.0% from its 52-week low price of $3.06. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.5 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 8.71 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

iQIYI Inc ADR (NASDAQ:IQ) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.41%, in the last five days IQ remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/08/24 when the stock touched $4.25 price level, adding 7.21% to its value on the day. iQIYI Inc ADR’s shares saw a change of -12.91% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.35% in past 5-day. iQIYI Inc ADR (NASDAQ:IQ) showed a performance of 2.16% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 50.03 million shares which calculate 5.29 days to cover the short interests.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

iQIYI Inc ADR (IQ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that iQIYI Inc ADR is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -14.83% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 14.63% while that of industry is 21.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -33.30% in the current quarter and calculating 40.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 6.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.08 billion for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.14 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $1.17 billion and $1.07 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -7.30% while estimating it to be 6.40% for the next quarter.

In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 17.83% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 4.49%.

IQ Dividends

iQIYI Inc ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 14 and May 20 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

iQIYI Inc ADR (NASDAQ:IQ)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.22% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 60.12 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 60.25%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 60.12% institutions for iQIYI Inc ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. FIL LTD is the top institutional holder at IQ for having 30.2 million shares of worth $127.31 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 5.75% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which was holding about 24.07 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.58% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $101.45 million.

On the other hand, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 17.86 million shares of worth $75.28 million or 3.40% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.11 million shares on Jan 30, 2024, making its stake of worth around $25.75 million in the company or a holder of 1.16% of company’s stock.