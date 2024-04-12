Imperial Petroleum Inc (NASDAQ:IMPP) At $4.03: What To Do?

In recent trading session, Imperial Petroleum Inc (NASDAQ:IMPP) saw 1.19 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.15. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.03 trading at $0.28 or 7.60% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $68.96M. That most recent trading price of IMPP’s stock is at a discount of -12.41% from its 52-week high price of $4.53 and is indicating a premium of 70.72% from its 52-week low price of $1.18. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.79 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 548.05K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Imperial Petroleum Inc (NASDAQ:IMPP) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 7.60%, in the last five days IMPP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/08/24 when the stock touched $4.03 price level, adding 0.74% to its value on the day. Imperial Petroleum Inc’s shares saw a change of 52.84% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.65% in past 5-day. Imperial Petroleum Inc (NASDAQ:IMPP) showed a performance of 18.68% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.75 million shares which calculate 10.28 days to cover the short interests.

Imperial Petroleum Inc (IMPP) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $29.9 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $35.4 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024.

IMPP Dividends

Imperial Petroleum Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Imperial Petroleum Inc (NASDAQ:IMPP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 33.73% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 4.43 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 6.68%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 4.43% institutions for Imperial Petroleum Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Towerview LLC. is the top institutional holder at IMPP for having 0.41 million shares of worth $1.65 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 2.40% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Acadian Asset Management. LLC, which was holding about 0.23 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.35% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.93 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 28, 2024, the former fund manager was holding 13521.0 shares of worth $54321.0 or 0.08% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 40.0 shares on Dec 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $160.0 in the company or a holder of 0.00% of company’s stock.