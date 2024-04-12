ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE:IBN): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $26.16?

In recent trading session, ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE:IBN) saw 1.25 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.02. Company’s recent per share price level of $26.16 trading at -$0.28 or -1.08% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $91.84B. That most recent trading price of IBN’s stock is at a discount of -2.26% from its 52-week high price of $26.75 and is indicating a premium of 16.97% from its 52-week low price of $21.72. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.18 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.42 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE:IBN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.08%, in the last five days IBN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/09/24 when the stock touched $26.16 price level, adding 2.21% to its value on the day. ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR’s shares saw a change of 9.71% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.57% in past 5-day. ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE:IBN) showed a performance of 0.36% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 25.04 million shares which calculate 4.65 days to cover the short interests.

ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (IBN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 14.82% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 23.21% while that of industry is 1.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 6.70% in the current quarter and calculating -2.80% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -30.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 45.49% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 22.96% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 21.30%.

IBN Dividends

ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE:IBN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.19% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 19.61 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 19.65%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 19.61% institutions for ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. WCM Investment Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at IBN for having 70.43 million shares of worth $1.63 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2023, it was holding 2.01% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is GQG Partners LLC, which was holding about 63.99 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.83% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.48 billion.

On the other hand, Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund and Investment Managers Ser Tr-WCM Focused International Growth Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 28.9 million shares of worth $709.96 million or 0.83% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 19.9 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $459.34 million in the company or a holder of 0.57% of company’s stock.